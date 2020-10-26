-
Donella Pogue has trouble finding dentists in her rural area willing to accommodate her 21-year-old son, Justin, who is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, is on the…
Dental hygienist Jennifer Geiselhofer often cleans the teeth of senior patients who can’t easily get to a dentist’s office. But until recently, if she…
Florida residents may be due for a dental cleaning since dentists were closed for months during quarantine — but these appointments may come with extra…
Most preventive medical care that can't be handled via telehealth has taken a back seat in recent months, but that's starting to change. Here's what to ask when you schedule an in-person appointment.
Dentists burdened by high student loan debt may soon get some relief. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law HB 843 that – among other things - revives a…
Lawmakers are being asked to consider two competing proposals surrounding access to dental care. One would allow mid-level practitioners to be licensed,...
Dentists graduate with a lot of student loan debt. That means it's hard for them to set up in rural areas where people might not have much money -- or...
The whiter the smile the more attractive the person, research finds. Both men and women say white teeth matter when choosing a mate. This may be why whitening teeth is a $3.2 billion industry.
The Remote Area Medical charity holds dozens of free health clinics each year. Low-income patients waited in their cars and on blankets for the clinic to open one recent Saturday morning.
After minor surgeries, many dentists used to reflexively prescribe quick-acting opioids to relieve a patient's pain. Now they're learning to counsel patients about better, less addictive alternatives.