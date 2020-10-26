Dennis Baxley

-
A Florida bill that would require teenagers under 18 years of age to get parental permission for an abortion passed its final Senate committee this week...
The Senate is scheduled Thursday to take up a bill that could help clear the way for people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns at churches.The…
A Republican state senator — and funeral director — is suggesting that a South Florida nursing home may not be to blame for 14 deaths that occurred in the…
Don’t expect Friday’s massacre of first graders to nudge Florida in the direction of gun control, not even on assault weapons. Washington is one thing.…