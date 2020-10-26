-
Some local and state officials in South Florida are calling for more regulation of addiction recovery residences to help combat insurance scams.
-
Delray Beach city officials have been hearing complaints from residents for years: sober homes are crowding us out. The sober living facilities are...
-
The epidemic of opioid overdoses continues to grip Delray Beach. The city saw 75 heroin overdoses last month, with 4 of them fatal. That’s a slight...
-
This week: The religious objection to Obamacare's requirement that birth control be free and available makes its way to the Supreme Court again....