A Florida group is planning to use settlement money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill toward projects along the state's gulf coast. It was a...
A national coalition with deep Florida ties brought its message of supporting offshore oil and natural-gas “exploration” to Tallahassee on Wednesday, as…
A state-created panel is beginning to award millions that Florida received for damages related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of…
Have you ever wondered what the world actually looked like a billion years ago? A Capital City scientist has helped discover at least a partial answer...
A study seven years in the making by University of South Florida researchers has created a map of how many species live in the Gulf of Mexico. This will...
Hundreds of opponents of offshore oil drilling gathered at Florida beaches and held hands.The Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday that the protest at…
BP settlement money is headed to new water and sewer lines for an industrial park, technical-education programs in two counties and expansion of the Port…
Gov. Rick Scott has about 10 days to sign legislation appropriating money to counties hit by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A settlement deal...
With billions of dollars coming to Florida in reparation for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a Senate panel Tuesday tried to get a better feel for how…
Oil from the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana has sickened fish as far south as Sanibel Island, according to a study by University of South…