-
Health insurance premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored plans are costing workers more this year, according to a report from Kaiser Family…
-
After undergoing surgery for severe scoliosis, Susan Sexauer was left with a 21-inch incision and a 12-month recovery.But the 52-year-old Tampa resident…
-
Rewards to policyholders for claims that don't meet the annual deductible can be a boon for healthy people. But the approach might not pass the smell test in 2014 when the federal health law bans discriminating against people based on their health status.