-
The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected appeals by Death Row inmate Gary Ray Bowles, who is scheduled to be executed next week for the 1994 murder...
-
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday turned down appeals by 10 longtime Death Row inmates, as it continued rejecting batches of similar cases.The court has…
-
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday turned down appeals by 10 longtime Death Row inmates, as it continued rejecting batches of similar cases. The court...
-
The Florida Supreme Court opinions started showing up in batches of 10 last week.The opinions were nearly identical, except for the names of the Death Row…
-
After issuing another batch of 10 rulings Friday, the Florida Supreme Court this week rejected a total of 40 death-penalty appeals on similar legal…
-
The drug etomidate has never before been used in any U.S. execution, but the state of Florida hopes that won't result in the state's first execution in…
-
While the state of Florida is set to execute the first person in more than a year and a half, 150 other Death Row inmates await new sentences. The death...
-
A federal lawsuit is challenging Florida's policy of isolating all death row prison inmates in solitary confinement indefinitely.The lawsuit was filed in…
-
The swirl of controversy after the decision by Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala not to apply the death penalty in cases assigned to her has...
-
Death Row inmate Mike Lambrix has lost his appeal for a new sentence . Lambrix was one of the subjects in the WLRN documentary Cell 1 , where we looked...