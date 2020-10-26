-
Mouth movements and facial expressions can't be seen underneath a mask, which can cause significant problems for those with deafness or hearing deficits. A solution? Masks that cover the mouth area with clear plastic, leaving the mouth fully visible.
As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, businesses are responding by requiring face masks, creating a problem for hearing-impaired people who rely on…
Getting news when it’s relevant is a luxury.For the past three months, local governments in Florida have provided updates about the coronavirus pandemic,…
Advocates for the deaf say there need to be more ASL interpreters and resources to help convey life-saving health information to the deaf community during…
Lawmakers this week sent a bill to Gov. Rick Scott that could help provide information to police about whether drivers are deaf before officers approach…
A warning about pizza and a big bear as Hurricane Irma approached Florida is prompting a bill addressing how the state communicates with hearing impaired…
A federal appeals court Monday cleared the way for a lawsuit against two South Florida hospitals facing allegations that they did not properly provide…
A school devoted to teaching toddlers who are deaf and have difficulty hearing will open its doors Wednesday in Winter Park.The Clarke School for Hearing…
Currently there are no standard qualifications for American Sign Language interpreters in public schools. But Thursday the Florida House passed a bill...
Two state lawmakers are hoping to offer more to help deaf Floridians, who are facing arrest.