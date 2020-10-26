-
The majority owner of Dade Medical College has pleaded guilty to charges that he made over $159,000 in illegal campaign contributions.The Miami…
The owner of the now-defunct Dade Medical College, Ernesto Perez, has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions. This follows the abrupt…
Students at the abruptly closed Dade Medical College campuses were told Monday that they could be getting training from teachers at another program,…
Dade Medical College has closed all six of its campuses statewide.The closure also affects its affiliate school, the University of Southernmost…
A bill intended to improve nursing education continued to make its way through the Florida Legislature this week, but it picked up an amendment that would…
For years, Miami Dade College sent its ultrasound students to Jackson Memorial Hospital for their hands-on training. Then in 2010, without explanation,…
Laws passed in recent years to boost the number of nurses in Florida have resulted in more nursing education programs on probation and more nursing…
Ernesto Perez, president and CEO of Dade Medical College, has been indicted on charges of providing false information to the Florida Department of Law…