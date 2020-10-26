-
The family of a mentally ill Florida inmate who died after being left for nearly two hours in a hot shower has settled a civil rights lawsuit against the…
Four years after Darren Rainey died in a prison shower, the Miami-Dade prosecutor decided against charging any officers. Since the 1960s, the mentally ill have increasingly been housed in prisons.
Gov. Rick Scott ordered changes at the Department of Corrections last Friday to address prison beatings and corruption after the Legislature went home…
The former Dade Correctional Institution warden detailed what he called dysfunctional conditions of the facility after a violent inmate escaped the prison…
Florida prison officials said Friday that they're hiring an ombudsman to oversee the treatment of mentally ill inmates in the wake of widespread abuse…
A widening scandal focusing on the treatment of Florida prison inmates includes new allegations that Gov. Rick Scott's own top watchdog was warned about…
State prison officials did some major house cleaning this week, firing 13 people in the wake of widespread abuse allegations.The Florida Department of…
New Dade Correctional Institution warden Les Odom has announced a variety of upgrades to overhaul the state prison and correct lapses in proper…
An inmate at the troubled Dade Correctional Institution was found strangled to death in his cell last week, the Miami Herald reports. LavarValentin was…
The family of a man strangled to death by his roommate at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the Miami Herald…