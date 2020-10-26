-
Carnival Cruise Line says it's planning to resume cruises beginning in August. All cruise lines have been banned from U.S. ports since March as the coronavirus continued to spread.
-
As cases of coronavirus continue to pop-up on cruise ships , the U.S. State Department is urging travelers - especially those with underlying medical...
-
A cruise ship held off Florida's coast while two crew members were tested for the new coronavirus has docked at a port.
-
An elderly Clearwater couple stranded in Turkey has been showered with support from friends and strangers who learned of their nightmarish ordeal to get…
-
After an 89-year-old Clearwater man broke his hip on the first night of a cruise, getting the proper care turned into an ordeal that left him and his wife…