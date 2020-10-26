cost of care

-
Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.Hospitalizations…
Elizabeth Moreno got hit with a $17,850 bill from a Texas lab after leaving a urine sample at her doctor's office. The lab had tested the sample for a wide range of legal and illicit drugs.
Baby boomers dominate the nation’s population.But analysts watching the health care economy say it’s the youngest health care consumers who are shaping…
A recent study published in the journal Health Affairs argues that lower costs and better savings can be achieved from loosening up restrictions on nurse…
As the New York Times reports in the first of a series on out-of-whack health-care spending, the colonoscopy is the priciest screening that healthy…
Obamacare aims to shift how doctors and hospitals are paid — they'll be rewarded for taking care of the whole patient, not just for every test or visit. But this is an idea that some practices have already embraced, with success. Two practices in Virginia and California have been working like this for years, and have seen their overall costs decline and patient health improve.