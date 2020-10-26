-
As part of Tobacco Free Florida Week, the Florida Department of Health is encouraging residents to ‘kick the habit’ by focusing on the ‘cost of smoking,...
Test strips for diabetes can be pricey. Many diabetics are turning to the gray market to buy this necessary medical supply on the cheap. It's not exactly illegal, but it invites risk and uncertainty.
Researchers are taking a look at the economic costs of the mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub. Meanwhile, those affected personally are fretting about their bills.
Savvy patients want the best medical care for the best deal, and online calculators seem like a great way to compare the cost of common scans and procedures. But many are inaccurate.
When Uwe Reinhardt tries to explains the Gordian Knot of hospital pricing to his health care economics students at Princeton University, he has a go-to...
Health consultant Paul Gionfriddo writes that the myth of entitlement reform may go by the wayside. The problem, he writes, isn’t the cost to the…