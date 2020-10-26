-
Choeun Nuon traveled from her home in California to a Miami-area cosmetic surgery clinic to have a so-called Brazilian butt lift in February 2017. Instead…
A 30-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency and died during a cosmetic procedure at a medical clinic in South Florida.The Miami Herald reports Lattia…
Lifestyle Lift, a major cosmetic surgery chain with 40 centers nationwide, shut down business and announced that they may be filing for bankruptcy on…
Four days after getting a tummy tuck and liposuction at Elase Medical Spas and Cosmetic Surgery Center in Lake Mary, Rafaela Ortiz died from a pulmonary…
The death of a patient following a so-called “Brazilian butt lift” was caused by complications resulting from the surgery, according to the autopsy, the…
Three people have been charged in connection to botched, unlicensed treatment given at a West Palm Beach cosmetic surgery center, the South Florida Sun…
A plastic surgeon in Miami is trying a quirky marketing hook with a video starring a child “doctor” advising children to take care of their mother after…
Many people -- both men and women -- consider cosmetic surgery to regain their youthful appearance. But what’s surprising is how many leave common sense…
Columnist Tom Lyons of the Sarasota Herald Tribune writes for the umpteenth time about Leonard Rubinstein, whose medical license was revoked after a long…
The cosmetic surgeon was out when the patient called with a complication. So his sister, who worked as the office manager, decided to do the procedure…