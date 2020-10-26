-
As a candidate, Gov. Rick Scott pitched the idea of having private companies provide health care to the state's prisoners in a plan to save taxpayers $1…
A new prison health contractor started moving into nine North Florida facilities over the weekend, an initial step toward providing care for more than…
An administrative law judge has rejected a challenge to a Florida Department of Corrections decision to award a $268 million contract for health services…
A prison health-care company is asking a judge to allow it to pursue a challenge to the Florida Department of Corrections' decision in January to award a…
Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones is under fire for signing a $268 million, no-bid contract for prison health services after one of the…
State corrections officials have hired Centurion of Florida LLC to take over prison health services for more than three-fourths of Florida's 100,000…
Florida prisons chief Julie Jones is considering hiring temp agencies to fill in the gap after Corizon Health officials decided to walk away from the…
Saying a contract with the state is "too constraining," a company that provides health care to 75,000 Florida prison inmates gave notice Monday that it…
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones announced Friday she intends to rebid contracts worth about $1.4 billion with private companies to…
Florida Department of Corrections Chief Julie Jones said Wednesday she plans to renegotiate or rebid the state's private health care contracts, the Palm…