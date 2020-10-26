-
Florida’s Medicaid program paid $3.7 million for tens of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances over a nearly two-year period for patients…
-
A Senate panel Monday approved a bill aimed at allowing pharmacies to use automated systems to dispense medications to customers. The proposal (SB 708),…
-
Florida lawmakers this year passed a bill that limits prescribing of controlled substances for patients suffering from acute pain and mandates new…
-
The House Health Quality Subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow registered nurse practitioners and physicians assistants to prescribe…
-
Reacting to pleas from desperate patients unable to get pain medications, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Wednesday approved a rule change aimed at…
-
A bill that would overturn 40 years of hospital regulation in Florida is one of four contentious issues scheduled for a key House committee this morning…
-
Last year, debates over legalizing marijuana dominated Florida’s legislative session. But during the Legislative session 2015, a different substance...
-
In the face of abuse concerns, Medicare covered more prescriptions for potent controlled substances in 2012 than in 2011. Top prescribers often have faced disciplinary action or criminal charges.
-
The state of Florida recently endured a terrible epidemic; prescription drug abuse. Approximately 7 persons died daily in our state from prescription drug…
-
A bill that would let nurse practitioners prescribe controlled substances and commit patients under the Baker Act narrowly passed the Senate Health Policy…