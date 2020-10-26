-
The last time you felt dizzy or experienced an unusual pain, be honest. Did you Google it? Or have you ever read a post on Facebook that got you...
-
Supplements with the antioxidant lutein and omega-3 fatty acids didn't stop age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the United States, a new study suggests. But other antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, do seem to help.
-
The most important thing for patients to take with them when they're admitted to the hospital is a gutsy, outspoken friend or family member who…
-
The U.S. has spent millions of dollars since the 1980s on anti-drug ads. But research shows that some of these older public service announcements might be counterproductive. Now that the ads are shifting to reach teens who want to rebel, new studies show they may actually be more effective.
-
Fewer Americans are buying cigarettes these days, but smokeless products like e-cigarettes are on the rise. They're not regulated like other tobacco products, but the FDA warns that day may yet come.
-
At his site Our Health Policy Matters, consultant Paul Gionfriddo wonders why less money is spent treating women for depression, even though they’re more…
-
Would you eat a double cheeseburger if you knew it took two hours of walking to burn it off? Participants in a new study said, hmm, maybe not. The researchers say that exercise-based labels could do a better job than calorie counts at steering people to healthful choices.
-
Law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in health insurance scams across the country. Many of the scammers seem to be preying on the public's confusion over the massive changes taking place in the nation's health care system.
-
Florida is one of the places where you can lose out on a job offer if you’re a smoker. On the latest edition of Freakonomics Radio from NPR’s Marketplace,…
-
Both insured and uninsured patients have reason to comparison-shop for medical procedures in non-emergencies, but that has been tough to do. As the Tampa…