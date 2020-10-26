-
Republicans have been toying with repealing the Affordable Care Act insurance mandate in their tax bill. The Congressional Budget Office says that would save money but make coverage much more costly.
The latest analysis by the Congressional Budget Office says the bill would lead to 23 million fewer people having insurance coverage and would cut the federal deficit by $119 billion over 10 years.
The Congressional Budget Office gave its projections Wednesday on the costs and impact of the version of the American Health Care Act passed by the House earlier this month.
"I think I know the Gospel pretty well," a White House spokeswoman said after the House passed a health care bill without the official legislative scoring, "and I'd say the CBO is not the Gospel."
Republicans on Sunday dismissed an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that more Americans will be uninsured under a…
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that without the federal mandate and subsidies, the number of people who will lose their health insurance could grow to 32 million over 10 years.
Donna Miles didn’t feel like getting dressed and driving to her physician’s office or to a retailer’s health clinic near her Cincinnati home.For several…
Repealing the federal health law would add an additional 19 million to the ranks of the uninsured in 2016 and increase the federal deficit over the next…
Solid economic growth will help the federal budget deficit shrink this year to its lowest level since President Barack Obama took office, according to…
The cost of the Affordable Care Act is about $5 billion a year less than originally projected, mostly because insurance premiums were lower than expected,…