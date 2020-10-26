-
According to Centers for Disease Control data, sexually transmitted disease infections are on the rise among the country’s youngest population. In...
-
Alachua County Public Schools can no longer give out condoms to students with instructions on how to use them, the Gainesville Sun reports.The district…
-
State and local public health departments are turning to apps as to help them reach people when they need help the most. Birth control finders, recipe tweakers and searchable restaurant inspections are in the mix.
-
Kamaria Laffrey believes she is living proof that contracting HIV can happen to anyone. According to the Centers for Disease Control, she's right.…