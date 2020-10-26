-
The model, which gives patients direct access to their doctors and longer appointment times, is proving hard to scale up.
-
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday overturned a verdict against a “concierge” medicine firm in a case involving alleged malpractice that forced the…
-
It’s a year of disruption in Florida. Bills targeting the ride-share service Uber, and the room share system Air B&B are moving. Craft Brewers are...
-
MDVIP, the nation’s largest concierge medicine practice, has seen meteoric growth since it was founded 15 years ago promising “exceptional care” and quick…
-
A growing number of primary-care physicians are choosing a less stressful form of medicine: concierge care. With concierge care, patients pay their…