-
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is backing a measure that would require her agency to retain fingerprints of applicants seeking…
-
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said review times for applications for concealed-weapons licenses have been reduced.
-
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services-elect, Nikki Fried , doesn’t actually take office until January, but says she’s already begun...
-
Democrats and gun-control advocates took aim Friday at Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam after the Tampa Bay Times reported that a former employee of…
-
Fire arms purchases are growing. That’s according to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agriculture and Consumer Services...
-
The Florida House is expected to vote Wednesday to allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to openly carry sidearms in most public places. And in…
-
Florida State University football fans who go to the game this weekend can bring their guns — if they have a concealed weapons permit and they keep them…
-
Hundreds of people waited in long lines to attend a gun show at the Central Florida Fairgrounds last weekend, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The biggest…
-
Florida has issued more concealed weapons permits than any other state, and it’s ready to hand out the one that will bring the total to 1 million,…