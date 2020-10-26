concealed weapons license

-
Florida's newly elected agriculture commissioner is vowing to conduct a "deep dive" into the state's concealed weapons permit program once she is sworn...
-
Florida auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for…
-
Democrats and gun-control advocates took aim Friday at Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam after the Tampa Bay Times reported that a former employee of…
-
The Florida House is expected to vote Wednesday to allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to openly carry sidearms in most public places. And in…
-
A proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to pack heat while hitting the books on college and university campuses notched it...