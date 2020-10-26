-
A New Port Richey man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a pharmacy scheme that involved $100 million in health insurance fraud.Nicholas A. Borgesano…
The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a bill designed to tighten government oversight of pharmacies that custom-mix prescription drugs, in the wake of…
Remember the New England Compounding Center, which sent out contaminated pain injections that killed 64 people, including some in Florida? More than a…
The 2013 Legislature could have fixed a tiny gap in Florida law that blocks health officials from regulating hundreds of out-of-state compounding…
Thirteen Florida patients have developed skin infections after receiving steroid injections shipped into the state from a compounding pharmacy in…
Florida is one of 13 states that received drugs from a compounding pharmacy linked to a new outbreak of illness, health officials said late Friday…
The Compounding Shop in St. Petersburg has agreed to recall all of its sterile drugs, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The FDA says it’s a precaution and…
WARNING: Pictures and video may contain disturbing images.Roseann Fusco says the last thing on her mind when she agreed to get a steroid injection for…