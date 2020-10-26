Commission on Health Care and Hospital Funding

-
A final report from Gov. Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding is recommending that Floridians should be able to find out ahead of…
-
Gov. Rick Scott is recommending a health care price transparency bill that would limit how much hospitals charge patients, Politico reports.He cites…
-
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration will audit 31 hospitals to determine whether their contracts with Medicaid managed-care plans comply…
-
The Florida Agency For Health Care Administration is demanding to see Medicaid contracts between hospitals and health insurers, the Tampa Bay Times…