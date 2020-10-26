-
Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may boost chances for a longer life, even for those who down at least…
-
A court ruling that gave coffee drinkers a jolt earlier this year was finalized Monday when a Los Angeles judge said coffee sold in California must carry…
-
Drinking four cups of green tea or one cup of coffee per day were each associated with about a 20 percent lower risk of stroke. That's according to a study of more than 82,000 men and women in Japan.