-
Environment Florida Research and Policy Center compiled data from the state and found that last year, 187 of 261 beaches tested had enough pollution to...
-
St. Petersburg leaders have settled a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2016 after the city released millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa…
-
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection is applying to take over duties from the federal government related to protecting its wetlands. But...
-
Florida environmentalists are up in arms over the rollback of former President Barack Obama’s expansion of the Clean Water Act. The controversial...
-
The Trump Administration is rolling back a federal rule that protects small waterways like wetlands and creeks. One expert says the move could leave...
-
A coalition of environmental groups is threatening to sue the city of St. Petersburg over a sewage spill.The Tampa Bay Times reports that environmental…
-
Conservation groups plan to sue Florida Power & Light after the discovery of a radioactive isotope in Biscayne Bay linked to a nuclear power plant in…