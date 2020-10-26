class-action lawsuit

-
A Nevada jury put the state and a former mental hospital administrator on the hook Thursday for class-action damages that could range from about $9…
An appeals court Monday sided with the Florida Department of Children and Families in a dispute about expenses for a woman who went into a Tallahassee…
CVS Health Corp. deliberately overcharged some pharmacy customers for generic drugs by submitting claims to their insurance companies at inflated prices,…
The nation's No. 2 cigarette maker is vowing to fight a jury verdict of $23.6 billion in punitive damages in a lawsuit filed by the widow of a longtime…
It’s been two decades since two lawyers filed a class-action suit for 500,000 Floridians, claiming Big Tobacco had conspired to hide its dangers and…