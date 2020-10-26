-
In a major turnaround, one of Florida’s largest health insurers is poised to provide 60 million insurance claims to a statewide database designed to...
Florida roofers want state insurance regulators to crack down on companies that use a person’s immigration to status to avoid paying workers...
Two House members are seeking to make far-reaching changes to the process by which the state and local governments pay out claims for deaths, injuries,…
Federal authorities haven’t publicly accused taxpayer supported Broward Health of submitting bogus claims to Medicare and Medicaid, but the health system…
After backlash erupted when the Department of Veterans Affairs made it tougher to navigate through red tape to get benefits, the agency said it would stop…