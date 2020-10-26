-
A South Florida appellate court has upheld a $7.25 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a case filed by a man who smoked two packs of…
-
In a case stemming from the death of a woman who smoked for more than 30 years, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday overturned a $7.1 million verdict…
-
The Food and Drug Administration exercised its regulatory power to compel a tobacco company to stop selling cigarettes after the maker failed to show they don't raise new public health issues.
-
Unless a cigarette is safer than others, it can't be labeled "natural" or "additive-free," the Food and Drug Administration told three manufacturers.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new ally in its graphic anti-smoking campaign.Even though the CDC's “Tips from Former Smokers” ads…