chronic homelessness

"Street medicine" programs, like one in Atlanta, seek out people living in back alleys and under highways. The public health outreach improves patients' health and is cost-effective, hospitals find.
Veteran homelessness has dropped 80 percent in Jacksonville since 2009, that’s according to a new report from nonprofit Changing Homelessness .
For some homeless families in Orange County, the transition from the streets into houses will be quicker than before. Orange County Commissioners approved…