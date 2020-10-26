-
Florida has seen the second largest number of children to lose insurance during the Trump Administration, trailing only Texas. Combined, the two states had 41% of the nation's decline.
The economic upheaval that has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without jobs might also upend health insurance for children in working…
Congress, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, set aside $13 billion to help safety-net hospitals that treat a majority of poor, elderly and disabled…
By Daylina Miller Of the 8.6 million children in working families who are covered by public insurance, more than 70% have a parent who works at a large,...
The number of children covered by Medicaid declined in Florida and other states for the first time in more than a decade.
The number and rate of uninsured children increased in Florida and across the nation in 2017, according to a report released today by Georgetown...
The number of Medicaid patients in Florida could be decreasing like never before. Members of the state’s Social Services Estimating Conference on…
While Florida has made strides in reducing the number of uninsured children, a national health-care expert warned Thursday that those gains are likely…
A federal law providing 10 more years of funding for the national Children’s Health Insurance Program should help Florida continue to reduce its rate of…
The Trump administration is unveiling a multibillion-dollar roster of proposed spending cuts but is leaving this year's $1.3 trillion catchall spending…