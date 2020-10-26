-
Hundreds of students in Leon County’s schools are receiving free basic dental care. It’s a joint effort of the school district, the Florida Department...
-
After a court fight that lasted more than a decade, the state and groups representing pediatricians and dentists have settled a class-action lawsuit about…
-
A decade ago, a group of providers sued the state, charging Florida’s Medicaid program shortchanged medical and dental care for kids. Proponents said Me...
-
Despite opposition from the committee chairman, a House panel Tuesday approved a bill that could lead to revamping children's dental care in the Medicaid…
-
A House panel Tuesday rejected a proposal to revamp the Medicaid program's system of providing dental services to children. The House Health Innovation…