children in nursing homes

-
A federal judge Monday declined to declare a class action in a long-running lawsuit that alleges Florida has not done enough to provide community-based…
-
Health care and safety triggered lots of discussion in the state Capitol Wednesday. Here are some highlights:Nursing Home LawsuitsA bill protecting…
-
The Florida Agency For Health Care Administration says the Miami Herald got its facts wrong in an editorial on medically needy children and nursing homes.…
-
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, saying Florida has not done enough to improve the plight of severely disabled children, filed suit against…
-
State regulators say it's one of the worst nursing homes in Florida, and it will be shutting down next month. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
-
Miami Herald reporter Carol Marbin Miller explains the sad and complex situation faced by disabled children in institutions through the story of Anubis…