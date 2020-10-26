-
Physicians often harbor unconscious bias against kids and teens with obesity. It affects how they talk with their patients and can make kids' health worse. Some doctors are trying a new approach.
A recent study shows that childhood obesity continues to increase across the country. With few exceptions, the rate of obesity among children is also on...
A new study finds that preschool-age children who didn't have a set sleep routine were more likely to be overweight by the time they hit the preteen years.
Many anti-obesity programs focus on children's diet and behavior during the school year. This study is the latest of many to find that they gain weight faster over summer vacation.
Florida has been trying to turn back the scales on childhood and adolescent obesity and rates have declined in recent years. Still, the numbers are too...
Nemours Children’s Hospital is starting two of the largest pediatric studies in the country.Researchers are looking for possible links between obesity in…
Abuse. Drugs. Mental health issues. It’s tough enough for anyone to talk about those problems. It can be even harder for teens facing them for the first...
Federal officials are recognizing health insurer Florida Blue for its significant improvements in addressing the childhood obesity epidemic.Earlier this…
Parent-only programs may be as effective in fighting childhood obesity as family-based strategies. For years, the family-based approach to losing weight…
For the first time in a long time, Florida's children aren't getting heavier. The Centers for Disease Control credits the drop, at least in part, to First…