A bill aimed at reducing instability for foster children has started to move forward in the Florida Senate and would require the child-welfare system to…
Private agencies that play a major role in Florida's child-welfare system will share an increase of more than $17 million under a new funding formula…
The number of Florida children in the state's foster-care system has reached its highest level since 2008 --- driven by both a spike in the number of…
Senate President Andy Gardiner wants the state to focus more on mental-health issues after the child-welfare system was stunned by the death of a…
More than 2,600 child welfare workers from around the state are gathering in Orlando this week for the annual Child Protection Summit.Department of…