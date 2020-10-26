-
The Florida House has approved a measure that includes a plan to curb the arrest of children under 10. It came after last-minute negotiations and...
Partners across the state are recognizing May as National Foster Care Month in Florida . The state has about 5,400 licensed foster homes, and there’s a...
A former spokesman for Florida's child welfare agency is accused of child pornography.A Gainesville police arrest report says 67-year-old Thomas William…
Florida’s child welfare officials are doing a review of their system and already looking ahead legislatively on the state and national level on what can...
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Wednesday announced his plan to consolidate the city’s two major child-welfare programs and focus on those most in need....
There's been a spike in the number of kids being removed from their homes in the Tampa Bay Area over the past few years. And foster care agencies are...
Advocates are happy about a new law on the books slated to take effect Saturday to help protect kids within Florida’s child welfare system.
The case of a surviving abuse victim that led to the overhaul of Florida’s child welfare system may be close to reaching a resolution. While the claims...
Florida authorities are looking for a child protective investigator they say was dealing heroin and cocaine.The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an…
After a spate of child deaths in Florida, the Department of Children and Families is doubling down on child welfare reforms. Now state lawmakers are...