Different forms of abuse often happen under the same roof. Now, a senate committee is backing a proposal to require child and animal abuse agencies to...
Trying to help human-trafficking victims get a new start in life, Florida lawmakers in 2013 unanimously passed a bill aimed at helping victims expunge…
How To Use Your 'I Mean Business' Voice And Other Lessons From Senator's Abuse Prevention CurriculumState Sen. Lauren Book will be training 50 Miami-Dade elementary school counselors in recognizing and preventing child sexual abuse in Doral on Friday....
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday said reports of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Florida prompted her to launch a statewide investigation and...
On 100 acre stretch of land, seven houses sit in various stages of construction. The exposed, wooden beams are decorated with motivational quotes and...
A bill allowing victims of sexual and physical abuse to secretly record their attackers to use as evidence in court passed the Florida House.
A bill allowing young sexual abuse victims to secretly record their attackers to use as evidence in court cleared its first Senate hearing Monday.
Bills aimed at keeping violent sexual predators behind bars unanimously passed in Florida’s House Wednesday, closing dangerous loopholes that set free…
Florida men accounted for a large contingent of the 255 arrested in a nationwide crackdown on predators who use the Internet to draw children into…