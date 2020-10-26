-
August is Child Safety Awareness Month, and Florida officials are reminding motorists to always buckle up their kids.
-
Paris Byrd, the St. Johns County girl who died Tuesday after collapsing during basketball tryouts at R.J. Murray Middle School had an enlarged heart,...
-
That's the encouraging news in a new report. But it also means more kids are living long enough to face a host of serious challenges to their physical and mental health.
-
Unsafe sleep is the number one cause of child deaths in Florida. That’s prompted an ongoing state campaign to prevent such deaths. And, one...
-
August is Child Safety Awareness Month, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with several other state agencies are...
-
Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll told a Senate panel late last week that the state's child-protection system appears to…
-
The chief of the Florida Department of Children and Families told lawmakers Thursday his agency is making progress at carrying out reforms but still has a…
-
A couple of measures aimed at helping Florida’s most vulnerable are now heading to the Senate floor, after passing their last committee Monday.
-
Several recent, high-profile Florida murder cases have brought to light the need for increased mental health services.Jessica Lacy McCarty, 33, was…
-
Child welfare officials have previously investigated a man who killed his mother and 9-year-old niece.A SWAT team took 23-year-old Jason Rios into custody…