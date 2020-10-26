-
A field trial releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys would not harm humans or the environment, according to documents released…
The spread of the Zika virus in Latin America is giving a boost to a British biotech firm's proposal to deploy a genetically modified mosquito to try to…
Millions of genetically modified mosquitoes could be released in the Florida Keys if British researchers win approval to use the bugs against two…
While some Americans worried that Ebola would spread around the U.S., a new mosquito-borne virus flew right in. It sickened more than 2,000 Americans and nearly a million people across the Caribbean.
An excruciating mosquito-borne illness that arrived less than a year ago in the Americas is raging across the region, leaping from the Caribbean to the…
Health officials say a mosquito-borne illness that had afflicted Floridians who traveled to the Caribbean has now been transmitted within the state.The…
State officials say the number of Florida travelers who contracted the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus has risen to 81.Florida's Department of Health…
As chikungunya fever sweeps through Haiti, forcing school, workplace and even hospital closures because so many people are sick, public health officials…