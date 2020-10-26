-
After eliminating certificates of need last year for hospitals, Florida lawmakers will consider making changes to the so-called CON law for new…
The state’s certificate-of-need regulatory law can, and should, go the way of the dinosaurs, the House sponsor of a repeal bill said. Members of the House…
A preliminary decision by the state to approve a new hospice program in Pasco County faces legal challenges from two companies that were turned down. The…
Seven different companies want to establish new hospitals or offer new services at existing hospitals across Florida, but at least some of the proposals…
Though describing it as a “close call,” an appeals court Friday upheld a decision by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to turn down…
The competition is on for a new hospice program in Pasco County.The state Agency for Health Care Administration has received letters of intent from nine…
A Florida panel may be on the verge of ending the state's contentious certificate-of-need process for hospitals.Such a move could be a victory for Gov.…
The state Agency for Health Care Administration approved the transfer of a nursing-home license between two long-term care companies but is requiring as…
With the House ready to move quickly on the issue, a Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal to repeal the long-controversial “certificate of…
Free-market advocates for years have tried unsuccessfully to convince the Florida Legislature to eliminate requirements for the state to approve the…