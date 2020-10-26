-
A disaster drill involving dozens of hospitals and thousands of people took place Thursday throughout Central Florida. Forty hospitals in eight counties…
-
A new psychiatry residency program will help offset rising demand for mental health providers throughout Florida. The University of Central Florida says…
-
Central Florida is seeing a spike in flu cases. Florida Hospital’s urgent care Centra Care locations saw 1,200 cases last week.Centra Care Medical…
-
A fern at the heart of a dispute threatening a national wildlife refuge in the Florida Everglades is poised to become the state’s latest and greatest…
-
Three unvaccinated horses in Central Florida have caught eastern equine encephalitis.There have been two cases in Polk County and one in Osceola County.…
-
Following a year of falling profits, employee discontent, and the biggest layoff in company history, Orlando Health is reviewing partnership proposals…