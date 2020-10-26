Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services

-
The penalties are the ninth round of a program created as part of the ACA's broader effort to improve quality and lower costs.
A national COVID-19 “dashboard” released Wednesday by AARP shows that the death rate of Florida nursing home residents over a recent four-week period…
New enforcement guidelines are now in place, pushing hospitals to comply with rigorous reporting requirements or risk losing a crucial funding stream from the federal government.
State versus federal? Which data set nursing homes should rely on as a benchmark for coronavirus testing has been a pressing question for Florida…
Nursing homes visitors have been banned since March because of COVID-19. Now the federal agency that regulates the facilities has outlined terms for resuming visits immediately.
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
The federal government is continuing to deploy rapid coronavirus testing machines to nursing homes around the country.But providers say they're left to…
Florida’s long-term care industry and a top state regulator are befuddled by what appears to be competing state and federal regulatory requirements for…
The Trump administration has announced plans to require certain nursing homes to test staff “and visitors” for COVID-19 once a week and opened the door to…
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has announced that Tom Kmetz will join as interim president on Feb. 18.He replaces former CEO Dr. Jonathan Ellen,…