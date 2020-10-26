Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services

-
With millions of people out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, fewer payroll taxes are coming in to help keep Medicare's trust fund intact.
The Obama administration improperly paid insurance companies and HMOs nearly $434 million in 2014 when Affordable Care Act policies first became…
For the third time in less than a year, Florida is asking the federal government to amend a sweeping Medicaid “waiver,” including seeking permission to…
California signed up an estimated 450,000 people under Medicaid expansion who may not have been eligible for coverage, according to a report by the U.S.…
A federal judge has preliminarily approved the settlement of a decade-long lawsuit focused on allegations that Florida's Medicaid program did not provide…
Every health care provider at the Ocala cardiology practice run by Dr. AsadQamar is unable to receive payments from Medicare as federal officials continue…