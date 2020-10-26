carbon emissions

-
A report recently released by the United Nations's International Panel on Climate Change finds that oceans around the world are in trouble. More than...
Three Florida lawmakers want to put a price on carbon dioxide emissions. They have recently introduced legislation, called the Energy Innovation and...
TALLAHASSEE — Florida Power & Light on Monday asked state regulators to give approval by Dec. 1 of a plan to shut down a jointly owned coal-fired...
A political committee funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is targeting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for her participation in a…
Seventeen states, including Florida, are asking a federal judge to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency move to force more cuts in carbon…