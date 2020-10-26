-
Hadiyah-Nicole Green lost the aunt and uncle who raised her to cancer. The loss inspired her to develop a cancer treatment using lasers. "I was born to do this," she tells her cousin at StoryCorps.
A smoldering controversy over Florida’s landmark tobacco settlement and how money should be spent has been snuffed out.Rep. Jeanette Nunez, a member of…
A scientist tested his peers' ability to pick which cancer experiments would pan out. They failed more often than not, which doesn't say much for intuition or efficiency in the scientific process.
Less of the research presented at a prominent cancer conference is supported by the National Institutes of Health, a development that some of the…
President Barack Obama has signed into law legislation that makes new investments in cancer research and battling drug abuse.Obama signed the bill at a…
President Barack Obama in his State of the Union address called for renewed vigor in the fight against cancer. Drawing parallels to John F. Kennedy’s...
Researchers are looking into a new way to fight cancer. Their source weighs thousands of pounds, has four legs and a trunk. They’re elephants, and they...
This year, the National Institutes of Health received $2 billion more for medical research than in previous years, bringing its national funding to $32…
When Gov. Rick Scott announced plans to spend tax dollars to boost Florida’s cancer centers, those associated with the Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville welcomed…