In a move that could refuel a long-running debate, a House Republican on Thursday proposed a measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons…
Florida State University could soon face a lawsuit following a shooting on campus that left one student paralyzed. Ronny Ahmed was shot multiple times...
A controversial measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to pack heat while on college and university campuses was filed...
Update: The House passed both open carry and campus carry. But both bills face slim chances in the Senate.