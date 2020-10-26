-
A report in The Lancet says the rate of cesarean sections has tripled globally since 1990. In some hospitals, more than 70 percent of births occur by C-section, putting moms and babies at risk.
Florida hospitals continue to have some of the highest Caesarean delivery rates in the country, according to a new analysis out from Consumer Reports. ...
A Florida mother is home and tending to her new infant less than a month after surviving without a pulse for 45 minutes following complications from a…
Although the World Health Organization recommends Cesarean rates stay between 10 and 15 percent, last year almost half of all babies born in Miami-Dade...
Close to 50 Florida hospitals have successfully reined in a practice that can cause big problems: Deliberately delivering an infant before the completion…
Most hospitals and doctors are reluctant to deliver a baby vaginally after the mother has had a Cesarean section, even though many experts say women can…
According to 35-year-old Lisa Epsteen, who is pregnant with her fifth child, her obstetrician threatened to get law enforcement involved if she didn’t get…