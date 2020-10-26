Broward County Sheriff’s Office

-
Another Florida deputy who responded to February's Parkland high school massacre has been suspended.The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that…
-
Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz told a detective that a demon in his head — "the evil side" — told him to burn, kill and destroy, and that he…
-
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Aug. 28 in a dispute about whether a Broward County sheriff’s deputy could use the state’s “stand your…
-
Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission drilled presenters from the Department of Education Friday, on the second...
-
Broward County commissioners can’t regulate guns in their county, but might create a voluntary program to control sales, the South Florida Sun Sentinel…