Scientists believe they have solid evidence that repeated direct hits to the head can cause the degenerative brain disease seen in some athletes, even if there are no signs of concussion.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to...
Babies born with small heads are "just the tip of the iceberg" of what Zika does to a fetus's brain, says Dr. Deborah Levine, a contributor to a new study.
A state appeals court Thursday sided with two South Florida hospitals in a medical-malpractice case involving a child who suffered brain damage after…