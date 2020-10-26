-
TALLAHASSEE --- Environmentalists and some lawmakers are pushing for more alternative energy as the nation marks the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater...
April 20 marks 10 years since the BP oil spill began off the Louisiana coast when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded. Over the next six months,...
At least 279 dolphins have stranded across much of the U.S. Gulf Coast since Feb. 1, triple the usual number, and about 98 percent of them have died,...
A Florida group is planning to use settlement money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill toward projects along the state's gulf coast. It was a...
A national coalition with deep Florida ties brought its message of supporting offshore oil and natural-gas “exploration” to Tallahassee on Wednesday, as…
A state-created panel is beginning to award millions that Florida received for damages related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of…
A study seven years in the making by University of South Florida researchers has created a map of how many species live in the Gulf of Mexico. This will...
BP settlement money is headed to new water and sewer lines for an industrial park, technical-education programs in two counties and expansion of the Port…
The private board in charge of handing out funds from the BP oil spill is developing its application process. But sparsely populated Gulf Coast counties...
The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council is unveiling its plan for 2017 and looking for public feedback.