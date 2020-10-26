-
In recent years, a series of controversial police-involved shootings have led to calls for greater police accountability through the use of body cameras.
The Tallahassee Police Department is inviting residents to a series of forums about body cameras.
Governor Rick Scott has signed a body-camera related bill into law. But, while it has the support of Florida law enforcement groups, others continue to...
Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed 34 bills into law, including a measure that will require standards for the use of police body cameras and a plan that…
It's time for Gov. Rick Scott to have his say.Scott during the next four days will take action on more than 100 bills passed during this year's…